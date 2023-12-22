Jonathan Trott close to agreeing new deal to stay as Afghanistan coach

Jonathan Trott is on the brink of agreeing a new one-year deal to remain as Afghanistan coach after their impressive World Cup.

The former England batter is happy with the terms of a fresh contract, although wants to finalise his backroom staff before signing.

Trott, who took over in July 2022, guided Afghanistan to victories over defending champions England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands in India in October and November.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m sure I’ll sign it but it’s making sure I get what’s right for the team.

“It’s the offer I want but it’s now about making sure the coaching support and coaching staff is what I want.

“There’s been some changes in the coaching stuff but it’s about making sure we have the right coaches in place to take the team forward, that we make sure we take a step forward, not a step backward.

“I’m trying to put things in place. I try to make sure that when I leave something I’m leaving it better than how I found it.

“We’re making sure we can win as many games as we can, not for us but to make sure we set the standard for the next coach or the next Afghan side.

“It’s what I try to do and I’ll always do that as a coach. So that’s my focus and also having coaches or a mentality where you’re constantly pushing each other to get better.”

Trott’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the year but, should he officially sign, fresh terms would see him take the squad for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.

Trott (left) with Paul Collingwood and Andrew Strauss after the 2009 Ashes win. (Gareth Copley/PA)

Afghanistan play a three-game T20 series against the UAE, which starts next Friday, before travelling to India and Sri Lanka in January and February.

“There’s been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes that people don’t see, the series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the camps in Abu Dhabi in August when it’s 50 degrees,” said the 42-year-old, who won three Ashes series with England.

“People don’t see those, they just see the eight hours of an ODI. We had a lot of players in the IPL auction recently as well, a few extra guys picked up there who hadn’t played previously in the IPL.

“So that’s great experience and it’s showing what playing on the world stage can do for players or people from Afghanistan.”