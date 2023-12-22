Hong Kong court rejects Jimmy Lai’s bid to throw out sedition charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hong Kong court rejects Jimmy Lai’s bid to throw out sedition charge

By Press Association
Jimmy Lai faces a number of charges (AP)
Jimmy Lai faces a number of charges (AP)

A Hong Kong court has rejected a bid by prominent activist publisher Jimmy Lai to throw out a sedition charge against him.

The ruling came on the third day of his landmark national security trial.

Lai, 76, was arrested during the city’s crackdown on dissidents following huge pro-democracy protests in 2019.

He faces possible life imprisonment if convicted under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing.

Lai is charged with colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to publish seditious publications.

Foreign governments, business professionals and legal scholars are closely watching the case, which is tied to the now-closed pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily that Lai founded.

Many view it as a trial of the city’s freedoms and a test for judicial independence in the Asian financial hub.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to China’s rule in 1997 under a promise the city would retain its Western-style civil liberties for 50 years.

That promise has become increasingly threadbare since the introduction of the security law, which has led to the arrests and silencing of many leading pro-democracy activists.

Hong Kong activist
Activist Alexandra Wong holding a British flag shouts behind a police line set up outside West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court (AP)

Earlier this week, judges Esther Toh, Susana D’Almada Remedios and Alex Lee heard arguments from both sides about whether the prosecution had missed the time limit for charging Lai with sedition.

The law requires the prosecution of sedition charges to begin within six months after an alleged offence is committed.

On Friday, the judges, who were approved by the government to oversee the proceedings, ruled the prosecution filed the charge in time. “The application of the defence must fail,” they wrote in their judgment.

They said the limitation on time started to run on June 24 2021, the last date of the alleged conspiracy, which the prosecution earlier said involved at least 160 articles.

The trial is expected to last about 80 days without a jury.

Wearing a navy blazer, Lai smiled at his family members after he entered the courtroom and appeared calm.

His prosecution has drawn criticism from the US and the UK. Beijing has called their comments irresponsible, saying they went against international law and the basic norms of international relations.

Hong Kong, once seen as a bastion of media freedom in Asia, ranked 140th out of 180 countries and territories in Reporters Without Borders’ latest World Press Freedom Index.

The group said the city had seen an “unprecedented setback” since 2020, when the security law was imposed.

The governments of both Hong Kong and China have hailed the law for bringing back stability to the city.