Gunman’s motives investigated after mass shooting in Czech capital

By Press Association
Mourners lit candles outside the headquarters of Charles University for victims of mass shooting in Prague (AP)
Three foreign nationals – two from Saudi Arabia and one from the Netherlands – were among 25 people injured in a deadly shooting at a university in Prague, authorities have said.

Police are investigating a possible motive for the attack by a 24-year-old student, which left 14 people dead.

It is one of the worst attacks in the Czech Republic in recent years.

The incident took place at Charles University (AP)

The bloodshed took place in the Czech capital on Thursday at the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the shooter was a student, Prague police chief Martin Vondrasek said.

The gunman also died, authorities said. His name has not been released.

Czech interior minister Vit Rakusan said police in Prague worked overnight and 13 of those killed have been identified. He also said three of those wounded were foreigners — two from Saudi Arabia and one from the Netherlands.

Police gave no other details about the victims or a possible motive for the shooting at the building located near the Vltava River in Jan Palach Square.

The shooting began at the Philosophical Faculty of Charles University (AP)

Mr Rakusan said investigators do not suspect a link to any extremist ideology or groups.

Officials do not believe the gunman had an accomplice.

Mr Vondrasek said police believe the gunman killed his father earlier on Thursday in his home town of Hostoun, just west of Prague, and that he had also been planning to kill himself.

Later on Thursday, Mr Vondrasek said that based on a search of his home, the gunman was also suspected in the killing of another man and his two-month-old daughter on December 15 in Prague.

The incident has stunned the country, and prompted messages of condolence from the White House (AP)

The police chief described the gunman as an excellent student with no criminal record.

The gunman suffered “devastating injuries” but it was not clear if he killed himself or was shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers, Mr Vondrasek said, adding that there was “nothing to suggest that he had an accomplice”.

The shooter legally owned several guns, with police saying he was heavily armed Thursday and was carrying a lot of ammunition.

The shootings were “well thought-out, a horrible act”, Mr Vondrasek said.

University authorities said they would tighten security in university buildings with immediate effect.

The death toll could rise, authorities have warned (AP)

Charles University said in a statement: “We mourn the loss of life of members of our university community, express our deepest condolences to all the bereaved and our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy.”

The building where the shooting took place is in Jan Palach Square, a busy tourist area in Prague’s Old Town. It is just a few minutes’ walk from the picturesque Old Town Square, a major tourist attraction where a popular Christmas market attracts thousands of visitors.

The government quickly sought to quell concerns that the massacre was back by foreign interests.
“There’s no indication that it has anything to do with international terrorism,” Mr Rakusan said.

“It’s a horrible crime, something the Czech Republic has never experienced.”

Mourners have left tributes outside the scene of the bloodshed (AP)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sent a message of condolence from US President Joe Biden.

“The president and the first lady are praying for the families who lost loved ones and everyone else who has been affected by this senseless act of violence,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

“On behalf of the United States, we send our condolences and also wish the survivors of this tragic event a speedy recovery.”

The Czech government declared Saturday a national day of mourning to honour the victims, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Previously, the nation’s worst mass shooting was in 2015, when a gunman opened fire in the south-eastern town of Uhersky Brod, killing eight before fatally shooting himself.