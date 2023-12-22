Missing man last seen walking his dog may have been swept out to sea, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Missing man last seen walking his dog may have been swept out to sea, police say

By Press Association
Keith went missing while walking his dog (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
A man who went missing while walking his dog in Bristol may have been swept out to sea, police say.

Keith, 73, left his home to go to Blaise Woods in the city after 9.30am on December 4 and was reported missing after his dog returned alone that afternoon.

His walking poles were found by a member of the public, who placed them by a wooden bridge over the River Trym.

Avon and Somerset Police announced on Friday that “physical searches” had been called off, pending new sightings or lines of inquiry.

A force spokeswoman said: “Keith went missing from home on Monday December 4 at 9.30am when walking his dog.

“Despite extensive searches by police officers, divers and drones; volunteers and other organisations, sadly Keith has not been found.

“The weather conditions on the day he was last seen were extraordinary, with the river in full flood, and if Keith did enter the water, it is likely he may have been swept into the River Avon, estuary and subsequently into the Bristol Channel.

“There is no evidence to suggest any third-party involvement and Keith’s disappearance remains an active missing person investigation.

“While we are no longer actively searching the local area, we will continue to look into any new lines of enquiry should they develop.”

She said those investigating his disappearance, including his family, would like to thank the public for support and help in trying to locate him.

Keith is described as a white man, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing dark trousers and a waterproof jacket when he went missing.

Anyone with information about Keith’s disappearance is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, using the reference 5223296391.