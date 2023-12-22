Teenagers jailed for killing stranger who ‘annoyed’ them on bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenagers jailed for killing stranger who ‘annoyed’ them on bus

By Press Association
Three teenagers have been jailed for killing a stranger because he was annoying them (PA)
Three teenagers have been locked up for killing a university student for “annoying” them on a bus.

Gabriel Stoyanov, 21, was attacked by the youths after getting off the 181 service in Bromley, south-east London, late on November 4 last year.

The business management undergraduate had been out drinking with a friend and, after they got on the bus, he attempted to engage with the defendants, now aged 15, 17 and 18.

The defendants got off the bus two stops later and went to the home of the 17-year-old.

Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov death
Gabriel Stoyanov was described by his family as ‘easy going, compassionate and always ready to help others’ (Family handout/PA)

They armed themselves with weapons and lay in wait for the victim outside a takeaway restaurant.

CCTV showed Mr Stoyanov come out and back away as he saw the defendants.

Alfie Kibble, 18, swung a motorcycle chain at him – but missed – and the 15-year-old lobbed a bottle before a 17-year-old stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife.

The youths ran away and Mr Stoyanov was rushed to hospital where he died the next day.

Prosecutor Edward Brown KC had told jurors: “He was killed for being little more than drunk and annoying, perhaps very annoying.

“However, nothing he did reasonably justified, in law or otherwise, being attacked and killed.”

The defendants had claimed they acted in “self defence” but the trial judge rejected the suggestion they were provoked in any way.

The 17-year-old boy was found guilty of murder and handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years.

Kibble, from Bexley, south-east London, was found guilty of murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years and nine months.

The 15-year-old, who “lured” the victim towards his more heavily armed friends, was given a sentence of six years and eight months for manslaughter.

The defendants were also convicted of being in possession of offensive weapons which was reflected in their sentences.

Sentencing on Friday at the Old Bailey in London, Judge John Hillen said the motive “as incredible was it seems” was that they were annoyed at the victim’s “boorish behaviour on a bus”.

He said Mr Stoyanov had been described by his loved ones as “easy going, compassionate and always ready to help others”.

The judge said: “He is described by his mother as being full of life and dreams and energy to achieve them.

“He had a sparkling personality and infinite goodness in his spirit.

“He was the joy of his family and his untimely death has devastated them.”