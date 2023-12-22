Inter Miami sign former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inter Miami sign former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez for 2024

By Press Association
Uruguay’s Luis Suarez (pictured) will be reunited with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami (Nick Potts/PA)
Uruguay’s Luis Suarez (pictured) will be reunited with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami (Nick Potts/PA)

Inter Miami have signed former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez from Brazilian side Gremio for the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

The 36-year-old Uruguay international has agreed a one-year deal with Miami – co-owned by David Beckham – and will team back up with former Barca team-mates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Miami said on their official website: “Inter Miami CF announced (on Friday) that it has signed UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and Conmebol Copa America winner and five-time LaLiga champion Luis Suarez to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.”

Suarez was named the best player and best striker in the Brazilian league this season, scoring 26 goals and making 17 assists to help Gremio win their regional league and cup double.

Beckham told Miami’s official website: “We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our club.

“He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former team-mates and young players from our academy.”

Suarez joined Liverpool from Ajax for £22.8million in 2011 and after winning the Premier League player of the season award in 2014 he was signed by Barcelona for a reported fee of £65m.

He won the Champions League, four LaLiga titles and four Copa del Reys with Barca, scoring 195 goals and making 113 assists in 283 appearances for the club and then spent two seasons at Atletico Madrid, where he won another LaLiga title.

Suarez returned to Uruguay with club side Nacional in 2022 and switched to Gremio in December 2022.