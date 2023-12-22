King set to knight Archbishop of Canterbury in New Year Honours, reports say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King set to knight Archbishop of Canterbury in New Year Honours, reports say

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to be knighted by the King (Yui Mok/PA)
The King is set to knight the Archbishop of Canterbury in the upcoming New Year Honours list, according to reports.

The Daily Mail newspaper said Justin Welby will be admitted to the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) for his “personal service” to the Crown.

Awards under the RVO are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Queen Elizabeth II death first anniversary
The Archbishop led the service for the King’s coronation (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Archbishop was tasked with conducting the service for the King’s coronation and had the momentous task of anointing and crowning Charles and Camilla.

In behind-the-scenes footage for a new BBC documentary, the King can be seen laughing and shaking his head when Mr Welby forgets the words to part of the liturgy – the prayers and actions of the coronation service – in a second rehearsal clip filmed at Westminster Abbey.

The Archbishop confesses to the camera in an interview: “I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel’s – in other words, zero.”

Mr Welby previously went head-to-head with the Government after condemning its plans to tackle the small boats crisis as “morally unacceptable and politically impractical”.

He recently said he was in “profound mourning” after an air strike on the al Ahli hospital in Gaza.

The Daily Mail said Mr Welby will receive the honour after being the first Archbishop of Canterbury to conduct a coronation since Geoffrey Fisher, who received the same honour following the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Lambeth Palace declined to comment.

Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.