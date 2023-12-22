Worst thing about time abroad was ‘not having proper education’ – Alex Batty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Worst thing about time abroad was ‘not having proper education’ – Alex Batty

By Press Association
Alex Batty said the worst thing that happened to him over the six years he was missing was not having a proper education (Oldham Times/PA)
Alex Batty said the worst thing that happened to him over the six years he was missing was not having a proper education (Oldham Times/PA)

Teenager Alex Batty has said the worst thing about the six years he was missing abroad was “not having a proper education”, according to reports.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, the 17-year-old said he must have read the Harry Potter books “at least 20 times” and his main pastime was reading as he could rarely access wifi.

Alex’s grandmother told the newspaper that his mother and grandfather “completely and utterly betrayed me and left me heartbroken”.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed on Friday that a criminal investigation has been launched into Alex’s alleged abduction.

Missing Alex Batty
Alex Batty was missing for six years (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

The teenager went missing aged 11 in 2017 after his mother, who was not his legal guardian, took him on a pre-arranged trip to Spain with his grandfather.

Alex landed in the UK on Saturday having been found by chiropody student Fabien Accidini near the French city of Toulouse last week after walking across the Pyrenees.

Officers in the UK interviewed Alex after his return from France, GMP said.

Speaking about his time abroad, the teenager told The Sun newspaper: “I had a Harry Potter box set. I’m obsessed with it and must have read each of the books at least 20 times.

“I carried it everywhere even though it was massive and took up so much space.

“They’re amazing books. My main pastime was reading because most of the places we were we couldn’t get wifi. I tried to get as many as I could but it was bloody difficult.”

He added: “During all my time away I never attended school for a single day.

“The only qualifications I have are my Sats test results from primary school when I lived back in Oldham.

“That’s one of the worst things that’s happened to me throughout all this — not having a proper education.”

Alex’s grandmother Susan Caruana, 68, told the Sun she overheard the teenager’s mother say they were getting rid of their phones.

She said: “They completely and utterly betrayed me and left me heartbroken.

“I knew as soon as I heard her say, ‘We’re getting rid of the phones now’. I thought ‘I’ll never see him again’.”

She added: “During the whole six years I never knew if if they were alive or dead.

“Every time there was some sort of disaster I feared that he could be a victim.”

After being looked after by the French authorities, Alex met his step-grandfather at Toulouse airport on Saturday before boarding a flight to the UK, GMP said.

It is thought Alex has been living with his mother and grandfather, who took him to Spain in September 2017, across Spain, Morocco and France.

Last week, French prosecutors said the teenager’s mother, Melanie Batty, who does not have legal parental guardianship, may be in Finland.