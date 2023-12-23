Mother donates part of liver to toddler son in lifesaving transplant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother donates part of liver to toddler son in lifesaving transplant

By Press Association
Teddy Nicholls, 21 months, was born with a rare inherited condition known as neonatal hemochromatosis and has had two liver transplants (PA)
Teddy Nicholls, 21 months, was born with a rare inherited condition known as neonatal hemochromatosis and has had two liver transplants (PA)

A mother has donated part of her liver to her toddler son through an innovative surgery technique.

Doctors at King’s College Hospital in London who carried out the procedure said Teddy Nicholls, who is 21 months old, now “has the opportunity to develop as would be normal for any child”.

Teddy was born with a rare inherited condition known as neonatal hemochromatosis, which can cause liver failure in newborns and can be fatal without treatment.

The donation from mother Emma Nicholls is the second life-saving transplant for Teddy.

He initially required a transplant to save his life at just 10 weeks old in April 2022, using part of a liver from a deceased donor.

Mrs Nicholls was not able to donate at the time as it was too soon after she had given birth.

The latest procedure was required to increase the blood flow needed for Teddy to survive in the long term.

Doctors at King’s College Hospital used a technique known as a hitch-vein monosegment liver transplant for both operations.

The procedure is when a donor liver – from a person who is dead or alive – is reduced in size to match the dimensions of a baby’s body.

The only alternative would be to wait for a deceased donor liver from another small baby, which King’s College Hospital said is “rare”.

The Nicholls family outside King's College Hospital. Mum Emma (right) donated part of her liver to baby Teddy, 21 months.
Greg, Teddy, Theo and Emma Nicholls outside King’s College Hospital, London (King’s College London)

Mrs Nicholls, said: “I knew I wanted to do everything possible to help my son, and as a family we were so thankful to the donor and their family who saved Teddy’s life with his first organ transplant that I had no doubts about stepping in when needed.”

Three weeks after the procedure, Teddy has returned home to Cambridgeshire with his mother to enjoy Christmas with father Greg Nicholls and five-year-old brother Theo Nicholls.

Mrs Nicholls added: “I am incredibly grateful to the whole hospital team from the theatres to the wards where we stayed; they’ve been fantastic looking after Teddy and I every step of the way.

“Being home and reunited as a family in time for Christmas makes us feel so lucky and grateful to everyone at King’s College Hospital.”

It is understood that King’s College Hospital usually sees one or two cases of neonatal hemochromatosis every year.

Dr Hector Vilca Melendez, consultant transplant surgeon at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m delighted to see Teddy and Emma doing so well, and thanks to his mother’s donation, Teddy has the opportunity to develop as would be normal for any child.

“Seeing Teddy grow from first meeting soon after birth when he was seriously unwell, to now that he’s a happy and vibrant 21 month-old, is a wonderful tribute to the importance of organ donation and the fantastic work of our team at King’s.”