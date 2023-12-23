Shackleton’s ship Endurance ‘will be accessible’ despite remaining under sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shackleton’s ship Endurance ‘will be accessible’ despite remaining under sea

By Press Association
Wreck of Endurance (Royal Geographic Society/PA)

Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship will be one of the most “easily accessible shipwrecks” despite remaining under the sea, the team preserving the site has said.

Endurance became stuck in ice and sank in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica in 1915, and was lost until it was located by a British-led expedition last year, months after the 100th anniversary of Shackleton’s death.

The shipwreck is 3,000 metres below sea level in a “very stable” condition, and those developing a conservation management plan say their recommendation is to leave it there.

There is a “risk” of people travelling to the site to steal from Endurance, a maritime archaeologist said, although this is “relatively minor” due to its remote location.

Camilla Nichol, of the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT), told the PA news agency: “Endurance is best preserved and kept on the seafloor where it is at the moment.

“It’s stable, it’s preserved, it’s in great shape considering its demise in 1915.

“The recommendation is absolutely to leave it in situ and intact, no retrieving of the ship’s bell or anything like that. Keep it whole so it can tell its story coherently.”

Historic England maritime archaeologist Hefin Meara said: “It’s not hidden away, it’s almost the opposite. Because of the digital data that’s been collected it’s going to be one of the most easily accessible shipwrecks for people to explore and understand ever.

The wreck was found last year (Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Geographic/PA)

“Although the physical remains are distant and inaccessible, there’s so much that we can share, so many ways to engage with people that actually people can have more information about this site than they could about sites that are much closer to home.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) commissioned the UKAHT to develop a conservation management plan.

The plan has identified the challenges to conserve the wreck – which is designated a protected historic site and monument under the Antarctic Treaty System – and recommended measures to secure its protection as well as educate on the importance of the site.

Mr Meara said teams are working out how to collate digital data from the shipwreck to present information to the public. One idea was a virtual dive trail, using technology to create a 3D image.

However, the archaeologist said modern technology could pose a “huge risk” to the project if used incorrectly.

The wreck is designated a protected historic site (Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Geographic/PA)

Autonomous underwater vehicles used to survey the site could collide with the ship or get tangled in the wreck, Mr Meara said.

He went on: “You’ve also got a risk from unauthorised activities, if somebody tries to go and steal.

“We think at the moment that risk is relatively minor just because of how remote it is.”

Shackleton and his crew set out to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica, but Endurance did not reach land and became trapped in dense pack ice, forcing the 28 men on board to abandon ship.

They were stuck in the ice for around 10 months before escaping in lifeboats and on foot.

Alexandra Shackleton, granddaughter of the explorer, is being updated on the strategy to protect and conserve the wreck.