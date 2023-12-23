Czech Republic holds day of mourning for victims of Prague shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Czech Republic holds day of mourning for victims of Prague shooting

By Press Association
A young woman by the floral tributes and candles (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
A young woman by the floral tributes and candles (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

National flags on public buildings are at half-mast and people across the Czech Republic are set to observe a minute of silence as the country holds a day of national mourning for the victims of the country’s worst mass killing.

The shooting inside a university building at the heart of the Czech capital on Thursday left 14 dead and dozens injured.

Police and prosecutors said they have evidence the 24-year-old gunman had also killed his father earlier in the day and a man and a baby in Prague last week.

Czech Shooting
Floral tributes and candles outside the headquarters of Charles University (Denes Erdos/AP)

Bells will toll at churches at noon and a Mass at St Vitus cathedral in Prague, the biggest in the country, will be celebrated for the victims.

President Petr Pavel is scheduled to attend the service which is open to everyone.

Similar religious services will be held in other cities and towns, while Christmas markets in a number of places were closed or cut back amid tightened security measures.

Authorities said 13 people died at the scene of the shooting in the Faculty of Arts of Charles University and one died later in hospital. A total of 25 people were wounded, including three foreign nationals.

Czech Shooting
President Petr Pavel at the memorial service in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)

Milos Vystrcil, speaker of the Senate, was among many lighting candles at an impromptu memorial created in front of the university headquarters.

“It’s been a horrible experience for us all but it still can’t be compared with what the victims had to experience at the time of the attack and what their dear ones have to experience now,” he said.

“I think that to help them at this point we express our support and that’s what we’re all doing now.”

The 14 who died have been identified and their names have been gradually released.

APTOPIX Czech Shooting
Mourners bring flowers and candles (Petr David Josek/AP)

The university confirmed two staff members were among the dead, including the head of the Institute of Music Sciences, Lenka Hlavkova. First-year student Lucie Spindlerova was another, said the Lidove Noviny daily, where she also worked.

The gunman, who killed himself as police closed in, was a Czech student at the Faculty of Arts.

Investigators do not suspect a link to any extremist ideology or groups. Officials said they believed he acted alone, but his motive is not yet clear.

The nation’s previous worst mass shooting was in 2015 when a gunman opened fire in the south-eastern town of Uhersky Brod, killing eight before fatally shooting himself.