Two men seriously hurt as McLaren car crashes into home then catches fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two men seriously hurt as McLaren car crashes into home then catches fire

By Press Association
Police are invesitgating (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are invesitgating (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two men were seriously injured when a McLaren car crashed into a house and caught fire in Lancashire.

The car crashed into a lamppost and then a home in Heyhouses Lane, St Annes, at about 2.35am on Saturday.

Both the car and the house caught fire, which was extinguished by firefighters, Lancashire Constabulary said.

Two men, who were inside the car, suffered a number of serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

One is in a critical but stable condition and the second is in a serious but stable condition.

Nobody in the house was injured.

Sergeant Tom Malley, from the force’s roads policing unit, said: “As a result of this collision two men are in hospital with serious injuries and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this time.

“Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision.

“I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which captured the McLaren in the lead-up to the collision to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should email the force at SCIU@lancashire.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 174 of December 23 2023.