Arrest made after woman and teenager killed and child seriously hurt in crash

By Press Association
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Ripponden Road, Oldham (PA)
An arrest has been made after two people were killed and a teenager was seriously injured in a crash in Oldham.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Ripponden Road, Oldham, towards Denshaw, at about 4pm on Saturday.

A 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old travelling in one of the vehicles died at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 13-year-old child suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 35-year-old male driver, the sole occupant of the second vehicle, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning, the force said.

The serious collision investigation unit is appealing for anyone who may have seen the car, described as a Black BMW X5, or the crash to make contact.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/doorbell footage from the area in the moments before the collision.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2304 of December 23.

Details can also be passed via the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.