Kate meets teenager and his football coach at surprise Christmas tea party

The Princess of Wales met a teenage boy and his childhood football coach at a surprise Christmas tea party which will form part of her televised carol service.

A video has been released showing Kate meeting 13-year-old Rico and Russell Gray, 70, and discussing how Mr Gray has helped by building Rico’s confidence and allowing him to pursue his passion in football in Manchester.

This year’s Carol Service at Westminster Abbey was all about #ShapingUs and thanking those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years. pic.twitter.com/REflfQFC32 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2023

The video will form part of the princess’s televised carol service of the Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey, airing on Christmas Eve.

This year, the carol service focuses on the importance of early childhood and thanking those who are supporting the very youngest members of society during their early years, as part of the Shaping Us campaign.

The video shows Kate feature as part of a surprise Christmas tea party to celebrate the contribution people are making in shaping future generations.

(left to right) Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis blowing out his candle and the Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the footage, the princess asks Rico: “Seeing and building this relationship with Mr Gray, has it helped you with your own relationships with your friends?”

Rico replied: “It’s like, brought trust because if you can trust one person then you trust more people.”

Mr Gray said: “If you can teach them self reliance, responsibility, increase their self esteem, which football and teamwork does all that, then you’ve done a good job.

“You should try and give something back and especially to children because that’s where it all starts.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children (left to right) Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Kate hosted her Together At Christmas event earlier this month, welcoming her family, members of the monarchy and inspiring individuals in celebration of those supporting children and families.

The event will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV1, as part of the special programme, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

It will feature additional material including films emphasising the importance of early childhood and contributions from celebrities such as Rio and Kate Ferdinand and Dame Sheila Hancock.

In a video message introducing the televised carol service, Kate will deliver a heartfelt thanks to all those helping babies and young children “feel safe, valued and loved”.

Kate was joined at the carol service by her husband the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Among the 1,500 guests were midwives, nursery teachers and baby bank volunteers.

The highlight of the show was a poignant musical tribute paid to John Lennon and George Michael, with the concert held 43 years to the day the former Beatle was shot dead on December 8 1980.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier played Wham!’s hit Last Christmas on Lennon’s upright piano, which was owned by the group’s singer and later solo star George Michael, loaned by his estate.

Broadcaster Roman Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, introduced Collier and talked about the role George Michael, who was his godfather, played in his life.

During the concert, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by Lord Of The Rings author JRR Tolkien, and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert performed.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will screen at 7.45pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.