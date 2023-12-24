Family of parent and 15-year-old son killed in car crash pay tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family of parent and 15-year-old son killed in car crash pay tribute

By Press Association
Clair and her son Sam were killed in the crash (Family handout/PA)
Clair and her son Sam were killed in the crash (Family handout/PA)

The family of a “smart” and “loving” parent killed in a car crash along with her musically gifted teenage son have said Christmas will be “immensely difficult” without them.

Former theatre worker Clair, 42, and 15-year-old Year 11 pupil Sam, whose surname was not released by police, died in the two-vehicle crash on Ripponden Road, Oldham, towards Denshaw, on Saturday afternoon.

A 13-year-old child suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 35-year-old male driver, the sole occupant of the second vehicle, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

The family of Clair and Sam said: “Clair was a smart, loving parent, daughter and sister who would do anything for anyone. Prior to the pandemic, Clair worked at the Bolton Theatre, supporting those facing mental health challenges.

“She loved going to pottery class every week and was such a creative person and she could go from a lump of clay to making whatever she put her mind to.

“Sam was in Year 11, looking forward to studying music at college; he loved to sing and to play the drums. Listening to music was one of Sam’s favourite things to do, he was always around the house with his headphones on.

“When Sam wasn’t listening to music, he could be found in a world of his own playing on his computer. Sam’s family meant the world to him; he was a brother and son whose loss will leave a hole in our family forever.

“Christmas without Sam and Clair will be immensely difficult not only for us, but for everybody that knew them both.”

Pc Thomas Johnson said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with their family who are being supported by officers at this really difficult time.”

The serious collision investigation unit is appealing for anyone who may have seen the car, described as a Black BMW X5, or the crash to make contact.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2304 of December 23.