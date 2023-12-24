Murder investigation launched after death of 23-year-old man By Press Association December 24 2023, 11.42pm Share Murder investigation launched after death of 23-year-old man Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4850088/murder-investigation-launched-after-death-of-23-year-old-man/ Copy Link Police have launched a murder probe (PA) A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff. The man was found by police at an address in Llandaff on Sunday afternoon. A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Formal identification has not yet taken place. South Wales Police said: “This is regarded as an isolated incident and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”