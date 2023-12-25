Viral moments of 2023: From a giant baked bean to a seal pup at a kebab shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Viral moments of 2023: From a giant baked bean to a seal pup at a kebab shop

By Press Association
A giant baked bean went viral after the creators, Dylan Hartigan and Tom Snell, made it ‘just for fun’ (Dylan Hartigan/Tom Snell/PA)
People become stars overnight in 2023 as local moments became national news stories after catching the attention of millions online.

From the creation of a giant baked bean to a seal pup found outside a kebab shop in Norfolk, here is a look at a few of the quirkier viral moments of 2023.

– Friday night rescue for seal pup spotted outside Norfolk kebab shop

A seal pup was rescued after it was spotted wandering past an arcade and kebab shop in Norfolk late on a Friday night in January, and attracted thousands of views online.

Marine and Wildlife Rescue went to the scene after it was sent pictures of the grey seal pup outside Istanbul Delight kebab shop in Hemsby.

Hemsby seal pup
Was the seal pup stopping for a late night snack? (Dan Goldsmith/Marine and Wildlife Rescue/PA)

“We spoke to a couple of people that were milling around there and thought it was a wind-up. They were like, ‘No, you won’t find a seal around here, mate’,” Dan Goldsmith, chairman of the Great Yarmouth-based rescue centre, told the PA news agency.

“After searching the area for some time, we eventually found the seal shuffling along on a path outside an amusement arcade called the Mirage.”

– Climate journalist finishes animal encyclopaedia he began aged nine

Josh Gabbatiss, a climate journalist from south London, began drawing his own book of animals aged nine and completed it 20 years later, saying: “I feel the same way as I did when I was nine about these things.”

He began drawing and writing ‘Josh’es (sic) Book of Animals’ – comprising 118 pages of animal descriptions, terminology and an index – in 2001, and completed it towards the end of January 2023, garnering more than half a million views.

Josh began working on his animal book when he was nine in 2001, finishing it in 2023
Josh began working on his animal book when he was nine in 2001, finishing it in 2023 (Kathryn Gabbatiss/Josh Gabbatiss/PA)

He told PA: “I think it just shows that those childhood passions can be really important and shouldn’t be seen lightly.

“For me it feels really special because I know that in many ways I feel the same way as I did when I was nine about these things.”

– Woman rediscovers decades-old manual she made aged nine on how to find ‘lovely men’

Author Katie McCloskey posted pictures of A Book Of Lovely Men On Holiday – a nearly 30-year-old manual she made aged nine detailing all the ways to find “a lovely man”.

The book offers a lot of advice, such as things to look for in men and things they should eat (Katie McCloskey/PA)
The book offers a lot of advice, such as things to look for in men and things they should eat (Katie McCloskey/PA)

“I’m not going to say I wasn’t surprised,” Ms McCloskey told PA of the reaction – hundreds of thousands of views on X, formerly Twitter – in February.

“I feel like this sounds strange but I feel like my inner child is validated somehow… It’s really wholesome.”

– Singing estate agent’s NeverEnding Story-inspired video goes viral

Estate agent Claire Cossey went viral in March for creating a song to advertise a property on Rightmove, earning nearly 600,000 views on YouTube.

The owner of Just-Knock Estate Agents parodied NeverEnding Story by popstar Limahl and sang a song about a £700,000 Bedfordshire home she was eager to sell and dubbed it the “never-ending property” due to its five bedrooms, five reception rooms, three bedrooms and a games room.

Claire Cossey
Claire Cossey ushers viewers into the hallway featuring exposed wooden beams (Just-Knock Estate Agents/PA)

Ms Cossey, who was a singer for 24 years before becoming an estate agent, told PA the viral video – which took her 10 hours to edit – is “on another level”.

“I’ve never known anything like it,” she said.

– Viral giant baked bean is ‘what the people need’, say creators

Advertising creatives Tom Snell and Dylan Hartigan used two tins of Heinz beans to create one giant baked bean.

The duo spent a Sunday afternoon in April creating a mammoth version of the popular British staple and shot a mock campaign for it, garnering thousands of shares across social media platforms after initially being shared on Reddit.

“There is no real reason… People need a big bean in their lives,” Mr Snell told PA.

big bean 1
A giant baked bean went viral after the creators, Dylan Hartigan and Tom Snell, made it ‘just for fun’ (Dylan Hartigan/Tom Snell/PA)

Mr Hartigan added: “We just thought this is what the people need.

“The UK loves beans so what’s the next step for the bean? How do we elevate it? The obvious next step was to make it as big as we can.”

– Scarecrow festival born in lockdown ‘brought village community together’

Long-time friends Louise Henson and Lizzy Heritage placed scarecrows outside their homes in the Welsh village of Llysfaen during lockdown to “make people laugh”, which developed into an annual event to “bring the community together”.

A scarecrow figure of Vincent Van Gogh with a painting table next to him
Louise Henson and Lizzy Heritage judged the best scarecrow in the competition, with the winner receiving a box of beer from the local brewery (Louise Henson/PA)

“We’ve found that there are lonely people in our community, and I think we’ve managed to help them and to give them a bit of a sense of purpose,” Ms Heritage, who hosted the event in July, told PA.

“It’s actually brought the community together through laughter and giggles… Everybody has become proud of their village.”