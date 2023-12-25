In Pictures: Christmas celebrations kick off with a splash

As Christmas Day traditions go, an outdoor swim or run is not for the faint-hearted.

Despite the Met Office predicting that Monday will be the warmest Christmas Day on record, the waters were still chilly for those diving in.

In Wales, swimmers donned fancy dress, swimming alongside elves and Santa Claus.

Meanwhile, in Sutton Park’s Blackroot Pool in Birmingham, the tradition dates back to the 19th century.

In Porthcawl, Wales, swimmers donned festive suits and even remembered the bow (Ben Birchall/PA)

Birmingham’s Christmas swim was attended by hundreds of people willing to take the plunge (Jacob King/PA)

At Tynemouth Longsands in the North East, friends dove into the waves together (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Race director Marianne Hood and Jimmy McNeilly dressed as Santa at the festive-themed Christmas Day Parkrun at Stormont in Belfast (PA)

There’s no rain on this parade for swimmers in Wales Porthcawl, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Hundreds of watchers gathered to see the royal family.

The King and Queen were joined by other family members at Sandringham for the annual celebrations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales walked hand-in-hand with their children to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Royal watchers turned out to see the King and Queen Camilla attending the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall strolled to the service, too (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sarah, Duchess of York, with flowers bought by royal watchers who turned out early to see the family arrive (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby arrives for the Christmas Day Eucharist service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)