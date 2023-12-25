In Pictures: Christmas celebrations kick off with a splash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Christmas celebrations kick off with a splash

By Press Association
Keen swimmers saw in the Christmas celebrations with a dip in in Porthcawl, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
As Christmas Day traditions go, an outdoor swim or run is not for the faint-hearted.

Despite the Met Office predicting that Monday will be the warmest Christmas Day on record, the waters were still chilly for those diving in.

In Wales, swimmers donned fancy dress, swimming alongside elves and Santa Claus.

Meanwhile, in Sutton Park’s Blackroot Pool in Birmingham, the tradition dates back to the 19th century.

In Porthcawl, Wales, swimmers donned festive suits and even remembered the bow (Ben Birchall/PA)
Birmingham’s Christmas swim was attended by hundreds of people willing to take the plunge (Jacob King/PA)
At Tynemouth Longsands in the North East, friends dove into the waves together (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Race director Marianne Hood and Jimmy McNeilly dressed as Santa at the festive-themed Christmas Day Parkrun at Stormont in Belfast (PA)
There’s no rain on this parade for swimmers in Wales Porthcawl, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Hundreds of watchers gathered to see the royal family.

The King and Queen were joined by other family members at Sandringham for the annual celebrations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales walked hand-in-hand with their children to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Royal watchers turned out to see the King and Queen Camilla attending the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall strolled to the service, too (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York, with flowers bought by royal watchers who turned out early to see the family arrive (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby arrives for the Christmas Day Eucharist service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent  (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Not ones to miss out on the fun, the meerkats at Yorkshire Wildlife Park were spotted tucking into a wrapped Christmas box of tasty treats (Danny Lawson/PA)