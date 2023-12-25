In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world

By Press Association
Traditional Christmas Day swimmers at the Orankesee lake in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Christians around the world have been marking Christmas Day although it was a muted day in Bethlehem, where the conflict in Gaza has overshadowed festivities.

Worshippers gathered at churches for midnight mass and other services while some chose to take a festive dip to mark the holiday.

However, the Middle East conflict ensured a sombre rather than festive mood at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus.

Children greet each other at The Church of North India on Christmas day in Ahmedabad, India (Ajit Solanki/AP)
India
Devotees arrive to offer Christmas prayers at the Saint Mary’s Garrison church in Jammu, India (Channi Anand/AP)
Kenya
Camel rides at at Uhuru Park in Kenya on Christmas Day (Sayyid Azim/AP)
Kenyans enjoy the merry-go-round at Uhuru Park (Sayyid Azim/AP)
Worshippers at the Grotto, under the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Catholic clergy pray next to a statue of Baby Jesus at the Grotto (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Christmas mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore, Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
People wait for mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Father Evaggelos performs the Christmas Divine Liturgy in the Greek Orthodox Church of Panagia (Virgin Mary) Kapnikarea in Athens, Greece (Michael Varaklas/AP)

In Ukraine the ongoing conflict with Russia also cast a shadow although many Christians in both countries celebrate Christmas in January.

Maria Zelenchuk prays in the kitchen of her house before Christmas dinner in Kryvorivnia village, Ukraine, on Christmas Eve (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Berlin Christmas
A couple in the Orankesee lake in Berlin, Germany on Christmas Day (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Jack Griffiths and Hattie Bettridge at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Visitors and locals flock to Bondi Beach (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Christmas Day service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Nuns hold candles during the Christmas Eve mass at Graha Maria Annai Velangkanni Church in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia (Binsar Bakkara/AP)