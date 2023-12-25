Chief inspector of prisons: We must decide what purpose of locking people up is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chief inspector of prisons: We must decide what purpose of locking people up is

By Press Association
Charlie Taylor said there is a danger that people are leaving prison ‘far worse’ than when they came in (PA)
The country must decide what the purpose of locking criminals away in jail is, the chief inspector of prisons in England and Wales has warned.

In an interview with The Independent, Charlie Taylor said there is a danger that people are leaving prison “far worse” than when they came in.

He said that whoever wins the next election will have to face the question of what prisons are for.

Mr Taylor said: “Ultimately, as a country, we need to decide on who we want to lock up, how long we want to lock people up for, and what we actually want to happen to them.

“If we simply want to lock people up, throw away the key, and keep them in revolting conditions, well, that’s fine.

“But the danger, then, is that when these people come out of prison, they will be far worse than when they went in, they’ll cause more mayhem in communities, and they’ll create more victims of crime.”

He said that the cost of keeping prisoners locked up “doesn’t feel like a great use of taxpayers’ money”.

“At a cost of £50,000 a year to keep someone locked up, it doesn’t feel like a great use of taxpayers’ money,” Mr Taylor said.

He added: “We should be having prisons that create fewer victims, not that are going to end up creating more victims.”

Earlier this year, Mr Taylor told The Guardian that one in 10 prisons in England and Wales should be shut down, singling out Victorian-era inner city jails.

He said there are an “awful lot of jails that have got just far more prisoners than they were originally designed for”.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Justice in July, the number of prisons rated “outstanding” reached its lowest point in six years – at just 10.9%.

Overall, though, 63% of prisons received ratings of either “good” or “outstanding”, showing more than half of the evaluated prisons maintained a satisfactory level of performance.