One Life To Live actor Kamar de los Reyes dies aged 56

By Press Association
Kamar de los Reyes (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Kamar de los Reyes, a television, film and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-police officer in the soap One Life To Live and a villain in the video game Call Of Duty: Black Ops II, has died in Los Angeles aged 56, his family announced.

De los Reyes died on Sunday following a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement from Lisa Goldberg, a publicist for his wife, Sherri Saum.

In One Life To Live, De los Reyes starred as Antonio Vega, a former gang member who became a lawyer and then a police officer, alongside Saum.

In the popular video game Call Of Duty: Black Ops II, he played the villain Raul Menendez.

He also had roles in Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, ABC’s The Rookie and CW’s All American.

The family statement said that at the time of his death, De los Reyes was filming All American – and had recently shot roles in Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil series and Hulu’s yet to be released Washington Black, starring Sterling K Brown.

De los Reyes was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas.

According to a biography provided by the family, he caught the bug for acting when he arrived in Los Angeles in the late 1980s.

Early roles included playing Pedro Quinn in the 1994 off-Broadway play Blade To The Heat and Ferdinand in director George C Wolfe’s production of The Tempest for Shakespeare in the Park.

On the big screen, De los Reyes appeared in Oliver Stone’s Nixon, playing Watergate burglar Eugenio Martinez, as a secret service agent in Salt with Angelina Jolie, and in The Cell with Jennifer Lopez.

“De los Reyes lived in Los Angeles, however, his heart never left Puerto Rico,” the family statement said, adding that the actor had been active in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The actor is survived by his wife and three sons, Caylen, 26, and twins Michael and John, aged nine.