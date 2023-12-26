What the papers say – December 26

The front pages of Boxing Day’s newspapers cover the healthcare system, the migrant crisis and royalty amid a range of stories.

The Guardian carries a warning of a “child health timebomb” as areport spells out the effects of the Government shelving anti-obesity pledges.

GUARDIAN: Anti obesity U turn risks child health timebomb, report warns #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KwD7YtW6bh — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 25, 2023

The Daily Telegraph focuses on a “hormone replacement therapy lottery” with NHS figures indicating women are three times more likely to be offered treatment in some parts of the country.

TELEGRAPH: NHS under fire for menopause drug lottery #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/a4j66eekxV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 25, 2023

The Times leads on a Labour alternative to the Conservative Rwanda asylum plan which is due to be unveiled in the new year.

THE TIMES: Labour plots alternative to Rwanda asylum plan #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BwuWUa7hcC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 25, 2023

The Sun concentrates on Sarah Ferguson, who was spotted on the royal Christmas church service walk for the first time in three decades.

On tomorrow’s front page: Sarah Ferguson seen on royal Christmas service walk for first time in 30 years as Prince Andrew faces new shame https://t.co/UUcaX0YlVv pic.twitter.com/bl8dGg8GpM — The Sun (@TheSun) December 25, 2023

The Daily Mail, Daily Express and the Daily Mirror run with a Christmas message from the King, focusing on his plea for peace as “tragic conflict” continues in the Middle East.

Presenting #TomorrowsPapersToday from:#DailyExpress King’s plea for peace on earth in the face of tragic conflict For more newspapers visit: https://t.co/NNc1XQqHEw#buyanewspaper pic.twitter.com/DMa97hH7Gw — The Press Room #TomorrowsPapersToday (@channel_tsc) December 25, 2023

Tuesday's Front Page 📰 King of Peace 🕊 👑Charles' plea for world Read more: https://t.co/PVFpsZMzTh#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/2z50pCF9O8 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 25, 2023

The Independent also places its focus on the Middle East and 100 people killed in Gaza in one night.

INDEPENDENT: Prisons inspector: Overcrowding is a ticking time bomb #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aVzjC4R1NK — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 25, 2023

The i dives into politics with its splash as the Tories face a fresh general election threat from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

And the Daily Star opts for a tale about “car scoffing rats” that may chew their way through a vehicle near you.