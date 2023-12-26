What the papers say – December 26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 26

By Press Association
What the papers say – December 26 (PA)
What the papers say – December 26 (PA)

The front pages of Boxing Day’s newspapers cover the healthcare system, the migrant crisis and royalty amid a range of stories.

The Guardian carries a warning of a “child health timebomb” as areport spells out the effects of the Government shelving anti-obesity pledges.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on a “hormone replacement therapy lottery” with NHS figures indicating women are three times more likely to be offered treatment in some parts of the country.

The Times leads on a Labour alternative to the Conservative Rwanda asylum plan which is due to be unveiled in the new year.

The Sun concentrates on Sarah Ferguson, who was spotted on the royal Christmas church service walk for the first time in three decades.

The Daily Mail, Daily Express and the Daily Mirror run with a Christmas message from the King, focusing on his plea for peace as “tragic conflict” continues in the Middle East.

The Independent also places its focus on the Middle East and 100 people killed in Gaza in one night.

The i dives into politics with its splash as the Tories face a fresh general election threat from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

And the Daily Star opts for a tale about “car scoffing rats” that may chew their way through a vehicle near you.