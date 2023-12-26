Gareth Southgate fearless about other jobs in football after England experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate fearless about other jobs in football after England experience

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate says no job in football would daunt him after managing England (Simon Marper/PA)
Gareth Southgate says no job in football would “intimidate or daunt” him after managing England.

Southgate has spent years seven years as England manager and his talented team are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

It will be Southgate’s fourth major tournament as England boss and the 53-year-old’s current deal with the Football Association expires next December.

Gareth Southgate has led England at two World Cups, as well as to the final of Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

“I was 35 years old when I managed in the Premier League and we finished 12th and 13th,” former Middlesbrough manager Southgate told Sky Sports.

“I knew nothing like what I know now. There isn’t a job in world football that would intimidate or daunt you, having lived this one.

“I remember talking to Jose (Mourinho) when he was at Man United and he said to me: ‘When you’ve done the role you’re in now you’ll be able to do anything really’.

“I thought that was probably right, but seven years into it it’s definitely right. I’m confident in this role and whatever might be in the future.

Gareth Southgate says Jose Mourinho told him he would be ready for any job after managing England (Adam Davy/PA)

“Of course I’m not going to be here for 20/30 years and I don’t know what the future will be. I’m very calm about that, but I’m not worried about what that might be.”

Southgate spent three years in charge of Boro between 2006 and 2009 and another four leading the England Under-21 team.

He succeeded Sam Allardyce as England manager in October 2016 and took the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2020, as well as respective semi-final and quarter-final places at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Soutgate said: “Everybody will talk about Middlesbrough, saying ‘he got them relegated’.

“We did in the third year but I had three years of Premier League management and, without doubt in my mind, the first season was the biggest achievement I’ve had.

“To go from captain and player to managing a multi-million pound business in the toughest league of the world at 35, and a par finish from where were we budget-wise.

“You know who’s in the echelon in the table now and that’s difficult.”

England begin their Euro 2024 build-up with Wembley friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March.