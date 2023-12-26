Daihatsu shuts down Japanese factories during probe into bogus safety tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daihatsu shuts down Japanese factories during probe into bogus safety tests

By Press Association
Daihatsu (Kyodo News via AP)
Daihatsu (Kyodo News via AP)

Daihatsu has shut down production lines at its four factories in Japan while transport ministry officials investigate improper tests for safety certifications.

The shutdown from Tuesday comes a week after Daihatsu Motor Co – a unit of Toyota – announced it was suspending all vehicle shipments in and outside Japan after finding improper testing involving 64 models.

That led transport ministry officials to launch a deeper investigation into problems that apparently persisted for decades.

The stoppage is expected to affect thousands of car parts makers and their employees in a potential blow to local economies.

The safety test irregularities earlier this year triggered an independent panel investigation, which found widespread and systematic problems at Daihatsu.

It is the latest of safety and other violations found at at least five of Japan’s major car makers in recent years.

There have been no reports of accidents or deaths due to the falsified tests.

Daihatsu, maker of Hijet trucks and vans and Mira hatchbacks, said it started shutting down some lines on Monday and production stopped at all four plants in Shiga, Kyoto and Oita prefectures as well as at its headquarters in Osaka on Tuesday.

Japan Daihatsu
The Daihatsu factory in Ikeda, Osaka prefecture (Kyodo News/AP)

The company declined to say when production will resume. Media reports said lines will be suspended at least until January.

Daihatsu specialises in small cars and trucks which are popular in Japan. The company assembled 870,000 vehicles at the four plants in the 2022 financial year.

According to market research company Teikoku Databank, Daihatsu factories have supply chains involving 8,136 companies across Japan, with sales totalling 2.2 trillion sales (£12 billion).

“The longer the shipment suspension, the greater the concern about its impact on company earnings, employment and the local economy,” it said in a report.

The problems were found in 64 models and three vehicle engines, including 22 models and an engine sold by Toyota.

Japan Daihatsu
Daihatsu president Soichiro Okudaira (Kyodo News/AP)

The problems also affected some Mazda and Subaru models sold in Japan, and Toyota and Daihatsu models sold abroad.

Daihatsu’s investigation found 174 new cases of irregularities in safety tests and other procedures in 25 test categories, on top of problems reported earlier.

The issue emerged in April when Daihatsu reported improper testing on door linings. Problems in side collision testing surfaced in May, officials said.

They also found data falsification and unauthorised testing procedures.

Speaking to reporters last week, Daihatsu president Soichiro Okudaira acknowledged the cheating on safety testing and procedures, saying it was tantamount to neglect of safety certificates.

He attributed the problems to pressure on workers to meet ambitious demands for tight development deadlines.