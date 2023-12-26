Father held after four children and their mother killed at home in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father held after four children and their mother killed at home in France

By Press Association
(AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)
(AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

Four children aged between nine months and 10 years and their mother have been killed in their apartment in France, and the children’s father has been arrested, authorities said.

Neighbours spotted a pool of blood outside the family’s door on Christmas Day and alerted police, who discovered the five bodies, prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier told reporters in the city of Meaux, east of Paris.

The mother and two daughters, aged seven and 10, were stabbed several times overnight from Sunday to Monday, he said. The two sons, aged nine months and four years, were suffocated or drowned.

Mr Bladier described a small, bloodstained apartment in extreme disarray.

France Family Killed
Flowers outside the building in Meaux (Nicolas Garriga/AP)

The motive for the killings is unclear. The suspect, a 33-year-old man born in the Paris suburb of Colombes, was arrested on Tuesday outside his father’s home north east of the French capital, the prosecutor said.

The suspect had stabbed his partner once before, when she was pregnant with their older son in 2019, but the investigation was dropped because he was declared mentally unsound at the time of the attack, the prosecutor said.

The man had been placed in a psychiatric hospital in 2017, and attempted suicide that year, the prosecutor said.

The couple had been together for 14 years and had known each other since high school, Mr Bladier said.

None of the family’s names were released, according to French law protecting minors who are victims of crimes.

Authorities have opened an investigation into five homicides, and the suspect will undergo psychiatric examination to determine the next steps, the prosecutor said.