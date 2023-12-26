Man arrested on suspicion of murder after incident in North Yorkshire town

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an incident in a North Yorkshire town in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Police were called to Rosemary Court, Tadcaster, at 7.20am after reports of a man with serious injuries.

North Yorkshire Police officers and Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics attended and a man in his 20s was pronounced dead “a short time later”, the force said.

His next of kin have been informed.

A cordon is in place and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: “The area surrounding the scene is currently closed while our officers and specialist teams carry out inquiries and the initial investigation.

“North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are also supporting officers at the scene with specialist screening equipment to allow a thorough investigation to take place.”

Police are asking witnesses, residents with CCTV cameras and motorists with dashcam footage who may have been in the area at the time to contact the force control room on 101 as a matter of urgency, quoting reference 12230244233.