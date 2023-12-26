In Pictures: Swimmers take a dip and shoppers eye sales on Boxing Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Swimmers take a dip and shoppers eye sales on Boxing Day

By Press Association
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Swimmers have braved the cold, shoppers searched for bargains and riders and hounds attended hunts at Boxing Day events across the country.

Hundreds of people took the plunge in chilly temperatures for a traditional Boxing Day dip, including at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent.

Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Boxing Day Swim
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

North of the border, swimmers took part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach.

Swimmers take part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

There were modest queues in Oxford Street early on as hardy bargain hunters hoped to bag themselves a cut-price cracker or two in the sales.

A small line of shoppers queueing at 8.30am outside Selfridges department store on London’s Oxford Street during the Boxing Day sales
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Shoppers walk along an empty Oxford Street in central London during the Boxing Day sales
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A handful of shoppers walk along Oxford Street in central London during the Boxing Day sales
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Hunts were held across the country, including at the North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire.

Riders during the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire
(Jacob King/PA)
Riders during the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire
(Jacob King/PA)
Riders and hounds during the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire
(Jacob King/PA)