3,000 rubber ducks take to river in Cotswolds village for annual race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

3,000 rubber ducks take to river in Cotswolds village for annual race

By Press Association
Some 3,000 rubber ducks are the stars of the show at the event (Bibury Cricket Club/PA)
Some 3,000 rubber ducks are the stars of the show at the event (Bibury Cricket Club/PA)

A village in the Cotswolds has welcomed 3,000 rubber ducks for a race as one of its annual quirky events returned.

Now in its 35th year, the Bibury Duck Race brought locals and visitors to the River Coln, as they eagerly awaited the start of the event.

People are able to sponsor the rubber ducks for a small fee, with money going towards Bibury Cricket Club as well as a selected local charity.

Sign near river
The race is an annual tradition in the Cotswolds village (Bibury Cricket Club/PA)

Prizes are awarded to the owners of the first ducks to cross the finish line, with items including vouchers and a hotel stay up for grabs.

Jack Merrylees, who is part of the Bibury Cricket Club committee, said: “The Bibury Duck Race has become one of the Cotswolds’ most vibrant traditions and attracts hundreds of visitors every year.

“It’s in the tradition of the cheese rolling for countryside silliness, but the message behind it is serious.

“Without these fundraising days, institutions like our local cricket club would sadly fade away.”

People standing beside river
People flocked to the River Coln to see the duck race (Bibury Cricket Club/PA)

He added that he hopes the event brings a “little slice of the Cotswolds to a global audience this year”, as sponsors include families from Australia, America and New Zealand.

A livestream of the event took place this year, and more information about it can be found on this link: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/bibury-duck-race