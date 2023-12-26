Man arrested over drink driving after five badly hurt in Christmas Day crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested over drink driving after five badly hurt in Christmas Day crash

By Press Association
Lancashire Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening (Nick Potts/PA)
A man has been arrested for drink driving after four teenagers and a woman were seriously injured in a car crash on Christmas Day.

Three boys aged 13, 15 and 17, a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s all suffered multiple serious injuries from the collision near Blackpool on Monday, Lancashire Police said.

However, these injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers were called to Common Edge Road after reports a Mercedes car had left the road and hit a wall shortly before 10.30pm, the force said.

The car had been travelling north towards Blackpool from St Annes.

The road was closed for several hours on Tuesday morning but has reopened.

A 42-year-old man from St Annes was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He remained in police custody on Tuesday.

Sergeant Paul McCurrie, from the Lancashire Police Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision are ongoing.

“I would ask any witnesses or anybody with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which would help our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with useful information has been asked to email the force at SCIU@lancashire.police.uk, or call 101 quoting log 987 of December 25 2023.