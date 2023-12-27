Countess of castle where Downton Abbey is filmed criticises rewilding policies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Countess of castle where Downton Abbey is filmed criticises rewilding policies

By Press Association
Highclere Castle in Hampshire is the home of Downton Abbey (Airbnb/Highclere Castle/PA)
Highclere Castle in Hampshire is the home of Downton Abbey (Airbnb/Highclere Castle/PA)

The countess of the castle where Downton Abbey is filmed has criticised rewilding policies that seek to plant trees in place of farmland.

Lady Carnarvon, who farms at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, said rewilding risked making the UK reliant on foreign imports of food, adding “we cannot eat the trees that politicians propose we plant”.

In an article for The Telegraph, she wrote that “everyone needs to be able to earn a living” and “all countries should at least be partially self-supporting”.

Rewilding aspires to restore natural ecosystems by reducing human influence on them – and can include the introduction of missing species.

The Government has set itself a target of creating 30,000 hectares of new woodland every year in the UK by March 2025 – equating to between 90 million and 120 million trees each year, depending on planting density.

Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee concluded in July that it was “extremely unlikely” this target would be met as levels of tree planting remained “below half the rate required to meet the overall target of 30,000 hectares per year”.

Lady Carnarvon, who has run Highclere Castle since 2001 with her husband the Earl of Carnarvon, wrote in The Telegraph: “Rewilding is part of the countryside story but we cannot eat the trees that politicians propose we plant. We should grow at least some of our own food and for that farmers need support.

“As farming support dies away, it has been estimated that the UK could lose 75% of its wheat production over the next five years.

“Will we import from Ukraine or the US? The wheat would have to travel miles and it would give us no food resilience.”

Last month, the Princess Royal said she was “not sure that rewilding at scale is necessarily a good idea”.

Anne said care must be taken not to “rewild all the wrong things” which can be more successful at growing.

She revealed she discusses the topic with her brother, the King, but would not say if they always agree.

In 2021, Charles told the Cop26 Climate Change Conference that “restoring natural capital” and “accelerating nature-based solutions” were part of the solution to the environmental crisis.

But speaking to The Telegraph, Anne said: “I’m not sure that rewilding at scale is necessarily a good idea – it probably is in corners, but if you’re not careful you rewild all the wrong things because they are just the things that are more successful at growing.

“You’ve just got to live with what’s there and make sure it doesn’t get overwhelmed.”