Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year’s Eve thanks to date’s pattern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year’s Eve thanks to date’s pattern

By Press Association
Decorations adorn The Wedding Chapel at Vegas Weddings in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Decorations adorn The Wedding Chapel at Vegas Weddings in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A wave of couples saying “I do” in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve could set a record for the US city’s busiest wedding day ever.

That is because 12/31/23 is known in the massive Las Vegas wedding industry as a “specialty date”, thanks to the repeating 1-2-3 1-2-3 pattern, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The icing on the cake? This specialty date falls on a holiday famous for blowout celebrations.

“It’s a double whammy,” said Melody Willis-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings, which operates multiple venues.

“Anytime you get these specialty dates, they’re always hugely popular. But tie that in with New Year’s Eve and it’s a showstopper.”

The number to beat on New Year’s Eve is 4,492 – the single-day record for marriages in Las Vegas set on July 7 2007.

The second-most popular specialty wedding date on record with the county’s marriage bureau is November 11 2011, when 3,125 couples tied the knot.

Typically, New Year’s Eve has drawn somewhere between 450 and 550 couples to wed in Las Vegas since 2018, the Review-Journal reported.

But not this year for Vegas Weddings.

The company is fully booked on midnight at its multiple venues, including its brown-brick chapel in central Las Vegas with a white steeple and red awning.

Ms Willis-Williams said her company alone expects to wed more than 120 couples on New Year’s Eve.

Five of those couples will tie the knot just as the clock is counting down to midnight.

Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya said couples married on a specialty date in Las Vegas have described them as “magic dates” that are easy to remember.

“I think the celebration that has a group dynamic is really appealing,” Ms Goya said.

“When everyone is in line and they’re all getting married and excited about being in love, it just enhances their own experience.”