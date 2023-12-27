Christmas engineering work problems cause misery for passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas engineering work problems cause misery for passengers

By Press Association
Problems with two Christmas rail engineering work projects are causing major disruption (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Problems with two Christmas rail engineering work projects are causing major disruption on Wednesday.

Services at the southern end of the Midland Main Line between St Albans and London St Pancras are affected by a fault with the signalling system, while overrunning engineering work caused misery for many Southeastern passengers.

East Midlands Railway said the signalling issue is preventing it from running services between London St Pancras and Luton Airport, meaning thousands of passengers risk missing flights.

Thameslink services to and from the airport are also affected, with many trains cancelled or severely delayed.

Network Rail, which is responsible for rail infrastructure, said the fault is related to work over Christmas by technology company Siemens to install a new system to control signals on the Midland Main Line.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail, said: “I am very sorry that our engineering work is affecting passengers today.

“There is a fault with part of the signalling control system which means we need to reduce the number of trains which are able to run.

“Siemens signalling engineers are working to restore a reliable system as soon as possible.”

Shortly before 8am on Wednesday, Southeastern warned passengers there was “severe disruption across much of the network” due to “engineering works not finished on time” in south-east London.

Lines between the capital and Bromley South, Swanley, Orpington and Sevenoaks were blocked until 8.27am, but disruption continued later as trains were out of position.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We’re very sorry to any Southeastern passengers whose journeys were disrupted this morning following planned engineering work overrunning in the Orpington area.

“Train services resumed at 8.27am and disruption is expected to end at 11.30am.

“We’d like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding.”

Storm Gerrit also caused delays and cancellations to parts of the rail network, particularly in Scotland and northern England.