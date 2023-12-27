Man fatally stabbed after argument in street, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man fatally stabbed after argument in street, police say

By Press Association
Police at the scene of the incident on Cranwood Street, Hackney (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Police at the scene of the incident on Cranwood Street, Hackney (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A man was stabbed to death in east London on Boxing Day following an argument in the street involving up to 10 people, police have said.

Michael John Murphy, 49, died from his injuries after the attack in Cranwood Street, Hackney, at about 3.10am on Tuesday.

Four people – two men aged 49 and 42 and two women aged 35 and 44 – were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday but have since been released with no further action.

Cranwood Steet death
A police forensic officer walks past rental bikes lying in the road near a property in Cranwood Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Met’s specialist crime command said: “We are continuing to piece together the events that led to Michael sustaining his injuries and would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the Cranwood Street area on Boxing Day morning to come forward.

“Our initial inquiries have confirmed there was an argument in the street in the moments prior to Michael being stabbed involving a group of up to 10 people which local residents may have heard.

“Work is ongoing to identify those involved and I would ask anyone who can help us to do this to get in touch.”

Cranwood Steet death
A Santander rental bike, with bags protecting potential evidence, on the road near the scene (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Our thoughts are with Michael’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

“That this tragedy occurred over the Christmas period will be shocking to many and I reiterate DCI Allen’s appeal for witnesses who were in the area to come forwards.

“Specialist detectives, supported by local officers from Hackney, have been at the scene since this incident carrying out vital evidence-gathering work. Their presence has caused disruption to residents in the area and I would like to thank everyone for their patience and support while this work is carried out.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD669/26Dec. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.