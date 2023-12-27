Man fatally stabbed after argument in street, police say

A man was stabbed to death in east London on Boxing Day following an argument in the street involving up to 10 people, police have said.

Michael John Murphy, 49, died from his injuries after the attack in Cranwood Street, Hackney, at about 3.10am on Tuesday.

Four people – two men aged 49 and 42 and two women aged 35 and 44 – were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday but have since been released with no further action.

A police forensic officer walks past rental bikes lying in the road near a property in Cranwood Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Met’s specialist crime command said: “We are continuing to piece together the events that led to Michael sustaining his injuries and would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the Cranwood Street area on Boxing Day morning to come forward.

“Our initial inquiries have confirmed there was an argument in the street in the moments prior to Michael being stabbed involving a group of up to 10 people which local residents may have heard.

“Work is ongoing to identify those involved and I would ask anyone who can help us to do this to get in touch.”

A Santander rental bike, with bags protecting potential evidence, on the road near the scene (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Our thoughts are with Michael’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

“That this tragedy occurred over the Christmas period will be shocking to many and I reiterate DCI Allen’s appeal for witnesses who were in the area to come forwards.

“Specialist detectives, supported by local officers from Hackney, have been at the scene since this incident carrying out vital evidence-gathering work. Their presence has caused disruption to residents in the area and I would like to thank everyone for their patience and support while this work is carried out.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD669/26Dec. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.