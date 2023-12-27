Three men injured after Liverpool city centre ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three men injured after Liverpool city centre ‘disturbance’

By Press Association
Police officers outside The Safehouse nightclub on Victoria Street in Liverpool (Eleanor Barlow/PA)
Police officers outside The Safehouse nightclub on Victoria Street in Liverpool (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Three men have been injured after a “large disturbance” in Liverpool city centre.

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after being found with stab wounds at about 5.30am on Wednesday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

The force said the man, who was found by patrols at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel, was given medical assistance by officers before being taken to hospital.

Liverpool incident
A number of city centre roads have been cordoned off (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Two other men, both in their 20s, self-presented at hospital with injuries, police said.

One had a stab wound to the back and the other had a laceration to his head.

Police said the injuries are believed to be linked to a disturbance involving a large group of males in Victoria Street.

A number of city centre roads have been cordoned off as police investigate.

On Wednesday morning, two police officers were standing outside nightclub The Safehouse in Victoria Street, while a forensic investigator took photographs in Peter Street, at the side of the club.

Shoppers were being directed away from part of Church Street, where shops including Next and River Island were closed and behind a police cordon.

A police cordon on Church Street
A police cordon on Church Street (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Superintendent Helen Bennett said: “Urgent CCTV, witness and forensic inquiries are being carried out in the city centre and as such a large area has been cordoned off.

“It appears that a large disturbance took place on Victoria Street in which three people have been injured.

“We know that there were people in the city centre who may have witnessed the disturbance or possibly come to the assistance of the injured males and we would ask those people to come forward and speak to officers as soon as possible.

“Incidents such as this are unacceptable and we will do everything within our powers to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on social media or call Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log 156 of December 27.