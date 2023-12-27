Three men injured after Liverpool city centre ‘disturbance’

Three men have been injured after a “large disturbance” in Liverpool city centre.

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after being found with stab wounds at about 5.30am on Wednesday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

The force said the man, who was found by patrols at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel, was given medical assistance by officers before being taken to hospital.

A number of city centre roads have been cordoned off (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Two other men, both in their 20s, self-presented at hospital with injuries, police said.

One had a stab wound to the back and the other had a laceration to his head.

Police said the injuries are believed to be linked to a disturbance involving a large group of males in Victoria Street.

A number of city centre roads have been cordoned off as police investigate.

On Wednesday morning, two police officers were standing outside nightclub The Safehouse in Victoria Street, while a forensic investigator took photographs in Peter Street, at the side of the club.

Shoppers were being directed away from part of Church Street, where shops including Next and River Island were closed and behind a police cordon.

A police cordon on Church Street (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Superintendent Helen Bennett said: “Urgent CCTV, witness and forensic inquiries are being carried out in the city centre and as such a large area has been cordoned off.

“It appears that a large disturbance took place on Victoria Street in which three people have been injured.

“We know that there were people in the city centre who may have witnessed the disturbance or possibly come to the assistance of the injured males and we would ask those people to come forward and speak to officers as soon as possible.

“Incidents such as this are unacceptable and we will do everything within our powers to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on social media or call Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log 156 of December 27.