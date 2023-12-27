Teenager arrested over blaze at London Oratory School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager arrested over blaze at London Oratory School

By Press Association
Fire engines at the school in Fulham, west London (James Manning/PA)
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a school in west London.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to the London Oratory School on Seagrave Road in Fulham at 10am on Wednesday.

The fire is now under control and no injuries have been reported, but part of an atrium in the four-storey building was damaged by fire, the London Fire Brigade said.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager was arrested at around 11.15am and remains in custody.

Police officers on Seagrave Road in Fulham, west London (James Manning/PA)

A nearby shopping centre and some residential addresses were evacuated as a precaution, and residents were urged to keep their windows closed.

The prestigious Catholic school, which admits boys aged seven to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18, is a short distance from the Chelsea stadium, Stamford Bridge.

The school’s alumni include actor Simon Callow, trade unionist Mick Whelan, as well as the children of the former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, Harriet Harman and former deputy prime minister, Sir Nick Clegg.

A Met spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“At around 11:15am a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson and taken into custody.

“A nearby shopping centre and some residential addresses have been evacuated as a precaution.

“Road closures are in place. Please avoid the area at this time.”

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: “The brigade was called at 10.11am and is still at the scene.

“Fire crews from Fulham, Chelsea, Kensington, Wandsworth, Hammersmith, Clapham, Lambeth and Soho fire stations were in attendance.

“The cause of the fire is under joint investigation by the Brigade and the Met Police.”

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a medic in a fast response car and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

“Our first medics arrived at the scene in less than three minutes.

“We did not treat any patients at the scene.”

Chelsea and Fulham MP Greg Hands said he was “concerned” by the incident, and was in touch with the police.