Lottery ticket holder claims £15m jackpot from pre-Christmas draw

One lucky lottery player has received an extra-special Christmas present after a claim was made for a £15 million jackpot.

The National Lottery operator, Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, confirmed on Wednesday that it had received a claim for the prize won by a single ticket-holder in the pre-Christmas Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw.

The winner matched the six main numbers in Saturday’s draw.

The claim must go through a validation process, after which the prize will be paid before the ticket-holder chooses whether to go public or not.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What a festive season it’s been for Lotto players – and with another £15m which has to be won this Saturday, 30 December, the year will definitely end with a bang.

“We will now focus on supporting this latest Lotto jackpot-winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

Ten new millionaires have been made on Lotto this month after a single ticket-holder won the £3.8 million jackpot in the draw on December 16, and another ticket-holder scooped the £13 million jackpot prize on December 14.

One more ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto jackpot will take place on December 30, with another £15 million to be won.