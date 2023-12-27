Michigan Supreme Court will keep Donald Trump on 2024 ballot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Donald Trump on 2024 ballot

By Press Association
Donald Trump (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Donald Trump (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Michigan’s Supreme Court is keeping former US president Donald Trump on the state’s primary election ballot.

The court said on Wednesday it will not hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling from groups seeking to keep Mr Trump from appearing on the ballot.

The state’s high court said in an order that the application by parties to appeal against a December 14 Michigan appeals court judgment was considered but denied “because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court”.

The ruling followed a December 19 decision by a divided Colorado Supreme Court which found Mr Trump ineligible to be president because of his role in the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

That ruling was the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

The Michigan and Colorado cases are among dozens hoping to keep Mr Trump’s name off state ballots.

They all point to the so-called insurrection clause that prevents anyone from holding office who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the constitution.

Mr Trump pressed two election officials in Michigan’s Wayne County not to certify 2020 vote totals, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a December 22 report by The Detroit News.

The former president’s 2024 campaign has neither confirmed nor denied the recording’s legitimacy.

Lawyers for Free Speech for People, a liberal non-profit group also involved in efforts to keep Mr Trump’s name off the primary ballot in Minnesota, had asked Michigan’s Supreme Court to render its decision by Christmas Day.

The group argued that time was “of the essence” due to “the pressing need to finalise and print the ballots for the presidential primary election”.

Earlier this month, Michigan’s high court refused to immediately hear an appeal, saying the case should remain before the appeals court.

Free Speech for People had sued to force Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson to bar Mr Trump from Michigan’s ballot.

But a Michigan Court of Claims judge rejected its arguments, saying in November that it was the proper role of Congress to decide the question.