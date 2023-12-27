Police issue footage of knifeman jailed for life after random stabbing spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Police issue footage of knifeman jailed for life after random stabbing spree

By Press Association
Antonio Tibere was jailed for life for the knife attacks (West Midlands Police/PA)
Antonio Tibere was jailed for life for the knife attacks (West Midlands Police/PA)

Police have released CCTV footage of a knifeman who stabbed a passer-by to death in a random attack and left two other victims with life-changing injuries.

Body-worn camera footage of firearms officers arresting Antonio Tibere, who was jailed for life last Thursday, has also been issued by West Midlands Police.

The force said Tibere pleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Krystian Debski and the attempted murders of a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

Krystian Debski
Krystian Debski was murdered by Antonio Tibere (West Midlands Police/PA)

The 25-year-old was sentenced to a 30-year minimum term at Woolwich Crown Court after also pleading guilty to having a bladed article and possessing cocaine.

The court was told Tibere, from Wattville Road, West Bromwich, carried out the three attacks and then took to social media, posting a Facebook Live in which he said in Romanian: “I will kill anyone who comes across me.”

His two surviving victims were left with life-changing injuries following the attacks, which took place over a 10-minute period shortly after 3am on December 22 last year on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham.

Officers sent to the scene located and arrested Tibere within 15 minutes of the first attack, still carrying the knives he used.

Birmingham stabbings
Forensic investigators in Soho Road, Handsworth, after the stabbings (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, who headed the investigation, said: “This was a series of vicious and unprovoked attacks on innocent members of the public.

“Tragically Mr Debski lost his life as a result of being stabbed. Two other people also suffered life-changing injuries.

“The family of Mr Debski are still coming to terms with the appalling events from December 22 last year. They are finding it difficult to comprehend through the sheer randomness of the attack.

“Although this kind of random attack is rare, it is yet another devastating example of the consequences of carrying knives in public places.

“My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Debski and the two other victims, who will always have to live with what happened on that dreadful night.”