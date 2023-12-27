Man, 21, remains in critical condition after ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man, 21, remains in critical condition after ‘disturbance’

By Press Association
A police cordon on Church Street in Liverpool after a man was stabbed (Eleanor Barlow/PA)
A police cordon on Church Street in Liverpool after a man was stabbed (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

A 21-year-old man remains in a critical condition after he was stabbed in a “large-scale disturbance”, which left two others injured.

The man was found by police officers with stab wounds to the chest in Liverpool city centre at 5.30am on Wednesday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

The force said the man, who was found by patrols at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel, was given medical assistance by officers before being taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 21-year-old man with a stab wound to his back and a 23-year-old man with a laceration to his head self-presented at hospital.

Police believed the injuries are linked to a “large-scale disturbance” involving two groups of men, shortly after they left The Safehouse nightclub, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

On Wednesday morning, two officers were standing outside the club, on Victoria Street, and a forensic investigator could be seen taking photographs in Peter Street, at the side of the venue.

Liverpool incident
Police officers outside The Safehouse nightclub on Victoria Street in Liverpool (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: “We know that there were vehicles and pedestrians in the area of Peter Street who may have witnessed the disturbance and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area to come forward.

“I would ask taxi and delivery drivers to check their dashcams to see if they captured anything significant and members of the public to come forward if they captured any photographs or video footage on their mobile phones.

“Knife crime has no place on the streets of Merseyside and we are committed to finding the people who choose to carry knives. We need the public to speak to their family and friends and make it socially unacceptable for them to even think of carrying weapons.

Liverpool incident
A police cordon on Church Street in Liverpool (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

“While people may be concerned when they hear of incidents such a this I want to reiterate that Merseyside has seen a 22% decrease in knife crime in 2022-2023 compared to the previous year, the second highest reduction of any county nationally and the force remains determined to further reduce knife crime and the devastating impact it has on individuals, families, and the wider community.”

A large cordon remained in place in the city centre as police investigated, with shoppers being directed away from parts of Church Street and some stores, including Next and River Island, closed as a result.

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on social media or call Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23001323831.