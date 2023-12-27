Tom Smothers, of comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, dies aged 86

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tom Smothers, of comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, dies aged 86

By Press Association
Comedian Tom Smothers who has died at the age of 86 (Louis Lanzano/AP)
Comedian Tom Smothers who has died at the age of 86 (Louis Lanzano/AP)

US comedian Tom Smothers, one half of comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, has died aged 86 after a “recent battle with cancer”.

Smothers died “peacefully” at his home surrounded by his family on December 26.

There will be a private memorial service for family and friends in 2024.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” his brother and co-star Dick Smothers said in a statement.

“I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years.

“Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

Dick, who co-stared in celebrated series The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, requested memorial donations honouring his brother are made to the National Comedy Centre.

Journey Gunderson, executive director at the National Comedy Centre, said: “Tom Smothers was not only an extraordinary comedic talent, who, together with his brother Dick, became the most enduring comedy duo in history, entertaining the world for over six decades, but was a true champion for freedom of speech, harnessing the power of comedy to push boundaries and our political consciousness.

“Tom was a true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which satirised politics, combatted racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, today’s network late night shows, and so much more.

“We were proud to bring Tom and Dick out of retirement and reunite them on stage in 2019 to celebrate their legendary careers, and we are honoured to preserve Tom’s remarkable work and legacy here at the National Comedy Centre for generations to come.”

Obit Tom Smothers
Tom Smothers, left, and Dick Smothers at the Kennedy Centre in Washington (Lawrence Jackson/AP)

In 2010, the pair were inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame following the success of their TV variety programme decades earlier.

The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour ran from 1967 for three series and launched the careers of stars including Only Murders In The Building’s Steve Martin and New Girl’s Rob Reiner.

The show was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, taking home a prize both in 1968 and 1969.