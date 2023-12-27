Florida boy, 14, ‘shoots big sister dead after row over Christmas presents’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Florida boy, 14, ‘shoots big sister dead after row over Christmas presents’

By Press Association
The house where the woman was shot dead, allegedly by one of her younger brothers (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office/AP)
The house where the woman was shot dead, allegedly by one of her younger brothers (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was shot dead by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse a row over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who was also armed, authorities have said.

The 15-year-old then shot the 14-year-old, though not fatally, for killing their sister on Sunday in Largo, Florida, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The argument started while the three siblings were Christmas shopping with their mother and the sister’s two sons, aged six and 11 months.

It continued when they went to their grandmother’s house where the sister, 23, told the younger brother to stop arguing with his older brother because it was Christmas Eve.

The younger brother then told his sister he was going to shoot her and her infant, and he then shot her in the chest, the sheriff’s office said.

The older brother then shot his younger brother outside the home because of what he had done to their sister and he fled the home, tossing his weapon in a nearby yard, authorities said.

He was taken to a mental health facility after he was found because he had threatened to harm himself.

Once he is released from the mental health facility, he will be taken to a juvenile detention centre, the news release said.

The 14-year-old brother was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and possessing a firearm as a delinquent.

His 15-year-old brother was charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, the sheriff’s office said.