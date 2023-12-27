Man dies and others injured as car ploughs into crowd of people in Sheffield

A 46-year-old man has died and several others were injured after a car hit a crowd of people during violence in Sheffield.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 55-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force said that at around 2pm on Wednesday emergency services were called to College Close in the Burngreave area of the city “following reports of violence and disorder”.

As the call was under way, a car collided with a group of people.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was rushed to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

Senior investigating officer DCI Andrew Knowles said: “We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.

“We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house-to-house inquiries.

“We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. The incident number is 459 of December 27.