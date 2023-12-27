Tributes to woman, 18, who died in car crash which her twin sister survived

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to woman, 18, who died in car crash which her twin sister survived

By Press Association
Abigale, left, and Chloe Pearson (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Abigale, left, and Chloe Pearson (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died in a car crash which her twin sister survived.

Chloe Pearson, 18, was a passenger in a white Citroen C3 that was involved in a crash with a black Mercedes CLK in the Leicestershire village of Cotesbach at 8.30pm on December 15.

Miss Pearson, from Castleford in West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital but died from her injuries on December 17.

Her twin sister Abigale Pearson, who was also in the car at the time, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

She said in a tribute issued through police: “The most devastating thing is that I came out of this incident without my twin sister.

“I’m absolutely mortified and heartbroken that I’ve no longer got her by my side. Rest in peace beautiful, until we meet again.”

The girls’ grandmother Elizabeth Pearson said: “Chloe was caring, beautiful and so full of life. She had just started her nursing career.

“It is so numbing; we are all in shock. The family has been ripped apart. We are all mourning together. Castleford is mourning.”

Leicestershire Police said seven people were injured in the crash.

The driver of the Citroen and one of the other passengers are still in hospital receiving treatment.

Abigale Pearson and another passenger from the same vehicle have since been discharged.

The driver and passenger in the Mercedes both remain in hospital.

Detectives urge anyone with anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact the force on its website quoting 23*771092.