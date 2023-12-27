Family pay tribute to woman who died after falling off quad bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family pay tribute to woman who died after falling off quad bike

By Press Association
Grace Vater died on Christmas Day after falling off a quad bike two days earlier (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Grace Vater died on Christmas Day after falling off a quad bike two days earlier (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

The family of a young woman who died on Christmas Day after falling off a quad bike two days earlier have said she was “loved by everyone who met her”.

Police believe Grace Vater, 22, fell off a bike which overturned on Whitehouse Lane in Shipton Moyne, Gloucestershire, just after 2pm on Saturday.

She was taken by air ambulance to hospital where she died two days later.

Detectives have said a man is believed to have left the scene on a quad bike.

Two men from the Cotswolds, aged 29 and 30, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed, pending further inquiries, until February.

In a tribute issued through police, Grace’s family said: “We as a family are totally devastated to have lost our beautiful darling Gracie.

“A treasured and much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and aunty.

“She was the most kind, caring and beautiful soul inside and out, and would help anybody that needed her help. She was loved by everyone who met her.

“A country girl with the biggest heart and a huge love for animals, especially dogs, pigs and cows.

“Our lives will never be the same without her, but we take comfort in knowing that Gracie is with her beloved dad.

“We ask that all of Gracie’s family are given privacy during this horrific time.”

Detectives have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the quad bike being driven beforehand to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary using an online form on its website quoting incident 251 of December 23.