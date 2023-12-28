Students call on Indonesian government to clamp down on refugee arrivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Students call on Indonesian government to clamp down on refugee arrivals

By Press Association
Protesters burn tires during a protest rejecting Rohingya refugees in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 27 (Reza Saifullah/AP)
Protesters burn tires during a protest rejecting Rohingya refugees in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 27 (Reza Saifullah/AP)

Student protesters have taken to the streets of Indonesia, burning tyres on the doorstep of Aceh’s provincial parliament, to urge the government to clamp down on illegal Rohingya migrant boat arrivals.

More than 1,500 migrants, who fled violent attacks in Myanmar and overcrowded refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, have arrived on the Sumatran island since early November.

The growing number of illegal arrivals has prompted unrest in Aceh as locals feel refugees will trigger social and economic upheaval within their community.

Rohingya refugees have experienced hostility at the hands of the Indonesian locals.

Rohingya refugees were relocated from their temporary shelter in the basement of a community hall following a protest rejecting them in Banda Aceh (Reza Saifullah/AP).

The crowd of 200 or so university students rallied outside the parliamentary building in the provincial capital Banda Aceh, burning tyres and chanting: “Get out Rohingya.”

Protest organiser Teuku Wariza said: “We urged the parliament speaker to immediately take firm action to remove all Rohingya refugees from Aceh.”

Some protesters also criticised United Nations refugee agency UNHCR for failing to manage arrivals of Rohingyans by boat to Sumatra.

The agency said, in a statement released late Wednesday: “UNHCR reminds everyone that desperate refugee children, women and men seeking shelter in Indonesia are victims of persecution and conflict, and are survivors of deadly sea journeys.”

The UNHCR also called on local authorities to act to protect refugees and the community’s humanitarian workers.

Ethnic Rohingya women and children were forced to board a truck as they are being relocated from their temporary shelter in Aceh (Reza Saifullah/AP)

Indonesia tolerated the refugees while Thailand and Malaysia pushed them away, but the growing hostility of some Indonesians toward the Rohingya has put pressure on President Joko Widodo’s government to take action.

Mr Widodo earlier this month said the government suspected a surge in human trafficking to the increase in Rohingya arrivals.

Unrest in Aceh comes as concerns grow about the human trafficking of Rohingya refugees.

About 740,000 Rohingya were resettled in Bangladesh after fleeing their homes in Myanmar to escape a brutal counterinsurgency campaign carried out in 2017 by security forces. Accusations of mass rape, murder, and the burning of entire villages are well documented, and international courts are considering whether Myanmar authorities committed genocide and other grave human rights abuses.

Efforts to repatriate the Rohingya have failed because of doubts their safety can be assured. The Rohingya are denied mainly citizenship rights in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and face widespread social discrimination.