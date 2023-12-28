Paddington rail services suspended after person hit by train

Rail services at the UK’s second busiest station are suspended after a person was struck by a train, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.

All lines serving London Paddington are blocked following the incident in the Slough area on Thursday morning.

The incident is affecting GWR and Elizabeth line services.

⚠ Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between #LondonPaddington and #Reading all lines are blocked. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 11:00 28/12.Please check before you… — GWR (@GWRHelp) December 28, 2023

Disruption is expected to continue until 11am.

GWR said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been struck by a train, leading to all lines being blocked.

“It is necessary to bring all trains in the affected area to an immediate stop.”

The emergency services are at the scene.

London Paddington was closed for engineering work for the previous four days.

It was repeatedly affected by infrastructure faults in the preceding weeks.