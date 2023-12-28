Teenager jailed for six years after admitting Hong Kong bomb plot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager jailed for six years after admitting Hong Kong bomb plot

By Press Association
The plot aimed to plant bombs around Hong Kong, prosecutors said (AP)
A Hong Kong man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to a terrorism charge under a Beijing-imposed national security law over his involvement in a foiled plot to bomb court buildings.

Prosecutors said Ho Yu-wang, 19, was the plot mastermind who planned to manufacture explosives and target court buildings in 2021.

The plot, involving mostly secondary students at the time, was foiled due to a police investigation, while no bombs were made and no casualties occurred, the prosecution said.

Police said they raided a guesthouse room in 2021 and seized equipment believed to be used for making explosives.

They also alleged Ho had written notes saying that his goal was to destabilise Hong Kong, promote conflicts between the central government and others, and build up a resistance group.

Two other defendants received a jail term of up to six years for an alternative charge.

Ho is a lesser-known activist in the semi-autonomous city’s pro-democracy movement, but his case has drawn attention because most of those arrested for the plot were students when the prosecution began about two years ago.

In May, Ho pleaded guilty to conspiracy to organise, plan or commit terrorist activities under the security law imposed on the former British colony following the 2019 protests.

The security law enacted in 2020 criminalizes acts of succession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, leading to the prosecution of many leading activists in the city. Beijing and Hong Kong authorities hailed it for bringing back stability to the financial hub.

Judge Alex Lee said if the plot had been carried out it would have changed the social conditions in Hong Kong from bad to worse, and Ho had disregarded the rule of law and the risks of his “fellow gangsters”.

He reduced his term from a starting point of 10 years, based on grounds that Ho made a timely plea and provided practical assistance to the police later.

In his mitigation, Judge Lee heard that Ho was grateful he had been arrested, blocking his plan from materialising, and that he has changed his mindset and resumed his studies, particularly of Chinese history.

Two other defendants – Kwok Man-hei, 21, and Cheung Ho-yeung, 23 – were sentenced to two-and-a-half years and six years in jail respectively. They pleaded guilty to conspiring to cause explosions that were likely to endanger life and property, an alternative to the terrorism charge that falls under a separate law.

In May, four people involved in the plot were already sentenced to jail or rehabilitation-focused training centres following their guilty plea of the alternative charge.