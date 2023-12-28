Sites near hospitals considered for foot and mouth carcasses, files show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sites near hospitals considered for foot and mouth carcasses, files show

By Press Association
Some 42,400 sheep were culled, a file showed (PA)
Some 42,400 sheep were culled, a file showed (PA)

Sites close to Downshire and Muckamore hospitals were considered for the burial of animal carcasses at the height of the foot and mouth disease crisis, it has been revealed.

Only one case was confirmed in Northern Ireland but disease control had a major impact, halting animal exports and stopping some sport and community events in 2001.

Thousands of animals were slaughtered for disease control purposes including 5,000 cattle, 42,400 sheep and 3,600 pigs by May 14 2001, accordingly to a previously secret Office of the First Minister and deputy First Minister file.

Officials from across several departments were tasked to develop contingency planning for the safe disposal of animal carcasses.

It was advised that carcasses should be disposed of within three days before significant decomposition occurs.

In the case of a clinic outbreak of foot and mouth disease, the preferred method of disposal was said to be burning the remains of infected animals and burying the ashes to minimise risk of disease transmission.

However, the risk of air and water pollution, and potential deposits on crops which could enter the food chain, were noted.

Officials were asked to consider the option of burial as a significant part of any strategy.

Five existing landfill sites were identified as having potential to receive animal carcasses that were not infected.

It was warned that “careful media handling” would be needed as “the issue will become very sensitive and there is potential for considerable opposition that could become highly political”.

Another memo in the file details how the Health Estates Agency identified two possible areas of land, larger than five acres, for the disposal of animals.

These were an area close to Downshire Hospital and an area close to Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

“In both cases these areas of land adjoin health and social services facilities. I recognise that the burial of animals near health facilities represents a very low health risk to health workers and service users,” an official wrote in an email dated April 20 2001.

“However, I would suggest that the public perception of burying potentially diseased animals near hospitals, nursing homes etc would be very negative.

“In addition, physically disposing the carcasses could lead to some disruption of the delivery of health and social services. Consequently I would recommend that these areas of land are only considered as ‘last resort’.”