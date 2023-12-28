President Mary McAleese pledged to help spread Ulster Scots message in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
President Mary McAleese pledged to help spread Ulster Scots message in Ireland

By Press Association
Then-Irish president Mary McAleese listens to a piper play in the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain (PA)
Former Irish president Mary McAleese pledged to do whatever she could to secure more recognition of Ulster Scots culture in the Republic of Ireland, archives show.

The commitment from Mrs McAleese was made to members of the Ulster Scots Agency at a reception at her official residence in Dublin, Aras an Uachtarain, in 2001, according to an account of the exchange.

The account of the November 11 reception is contained within the chief executive’s report presented to a board meeting of the agency.

The minutes of the agency’s board meetings in 2001 are included in newly released archives from the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland.

Former Irish president Mary McAleese with her husband Martin (PA)

The Ulster Scots Agency was one of several cross-border bodies that were established under the Good Friday Agreement.

Its Irish language equivalent body is Foras na Gaeilge.

Acting chief executive of the agency Stan Mallon and fellow board members were invited to a reception at Aras organised for all the cross-border bodies created by the agreement.

Mr Mallon recounted a conversation with President McAleese.

“I took the opportunity to raise with the President the dilemma the Agency faces in seeking proper recognition of the validity and value of the Ulster Scots culture in the Republic,” he wrote.

“I told her I believed that much could be done there to remedy this, especially through the medium of education. I said the Agency would greatly welcome the opportunity to meet with key decision-makers in education in the Republic to seek their advice and guidance as to the most effective and appropriate way of implementing the Agency’s education strategy in relation to the Republic. I said that I thought that the imprimatur of the President’s office behind such a meeting would be most beneficial.

“She listened carefully to what I had to say and said she would do whatever she could to help.”

Mr Mallon went on to say that later at the reception he had a “much more personable and longer discussion” on the topic with the president’s husband Martin McAleese.

“He is a personal friend of the head of the Department of Education in the Republic and said that he (sic) if I dropped him a line he would ensure that arrangements for such a meeting would be put in train.

“I sent the necessary letter to Dr McAleese and he phoned me the next day to acknowledge receipt and to say that I could expect a call from the Department in the near future.”