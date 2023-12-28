One kilogram of heroin ‘arriving in Ballymena every month in 1997’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One kilogram of heroin ‘arriving in Ballymena every month in 1997’

A kilogram of heroin arrived in the Co Antrim town of Ballymena every month in 1997, police believed in 1998.

A “subculture of heroin users” was also present in South Belfast in the late 1990s, according to officials in previously secret state file titled Drugs – Heroin.

Officials commissioned research into the emergence of the drug in Northern Ireland in 1998 to monitor levels of usage.

Notes in the file indicated a correlation between heroin use and areas without strong community cohesion.

(PA)

Information given at a seminar on March 27, 1998 included figures from the RUC that heroin had been present in Ballymena since the early 1980s, that one kilogram was arriving in the town every month during the previous year, that one gram of heroin costs £80-100 and that a third of a gram sold for around £35.

However, the level of usage of heroin in Northern Ireland overall was termed as low level compared to the Republic of Ireland, with 34 grams of the drug seized in Northern Ireland in 1994 compared with 5,672 grams in the Republic.

Another paper in the file said the “close knit nature of communities in Northern Ireland with strong family ties has prevented the development of widespread heroin abuse”.

It also noted paramilitary violence and intimidation directed against use of hard drugs such as heroin, although it added there is evidence of paramilitary groups being involved in the supply in other sorts of drugs.

Ballymena was described as having “pockets of deprivation” linked to high levels of drug misuse on estates such as Ballykeel and Doury Road where there was high rates of unemployment.

It recorded that heroin misuse started in the Doury Road estate where there was a history of drugs, including LSD and cannabis in the 1960s-70s, and ecstasy and amphetamines in the 1980s with the development of the rave culture.

“In 1994/5 two dealers began to obtain supplies of heroin which they made available in the Ballymena area through their local distribution network,” it was noted.

“There was a growth in heroin use and crack cocaine, especially among young unemployed males in the area, with dealing taking place openly on the estate.”

It was attributed to social disadvantage, low employment levels, lack of paramilitary influence, limited community structures and facilities, the impoverished nature of the area, absence of strong policing and the good infrastructure and close proximity to ports and airports which made the transportation of drugs easier.